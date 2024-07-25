Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 26,262 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,731,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,595,000 after acquiring an additional 235,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,400,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,466,000 after acquiring an additional 999,939 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 265,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 23.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 238.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.30. 13,403,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,412. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

