Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

HAFC stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.10. 209,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,707. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.