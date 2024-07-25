Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.13

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 410823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLN. HSBC started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Haleon by 853.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Haleon by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

