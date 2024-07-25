H World Group Limited (HTHT) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.63 on September 3rd

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

H World Group has raised its dividend by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years.

H World Group Stock Down 0.3 %

HTHT opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. H World Group has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter. H World Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 28.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that H World Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About H World Group

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

