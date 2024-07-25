Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $162.70, but opened at $157.73. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $162.00, with a volume of 4,243 shares.

The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $421.54 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 52.18%.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.8657 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 141.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 481,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,526,000 after purchasing an additional 281,966 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 162,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after buying an additional 65,681 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 72,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,421,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.