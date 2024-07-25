Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $162.70, but opened at $157.73. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $162.00, with a volume of 4,243 shares.
The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $421.54 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 52.18%.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.8657 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.64%.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
