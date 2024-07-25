Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Great Ajax has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Great Ajax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.88. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

