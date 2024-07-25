Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Price Performance
Shares of GLBS stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.25.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 7.87%.
Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
