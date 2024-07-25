Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.30-9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr to $23.32-23.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.74 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.300-9.500 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.27. 232,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,484. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.31. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

