Gentex (GNTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 26th. Analysts expect Gentex to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

