General Electric (NYSE:GE) Posts Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. General Electric had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Electric updated its FY24 guidance to $3.95-4.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.950-4.200 EPS.
General Electric Stock Down 5.6 %
GE stock opened at $162.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.08 and a 200-day moving average of $155.95. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20. The company has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.93.
About General Electric
General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.
