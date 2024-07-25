GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-7.700 EPS.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.05. The stock had a trading volume of 78,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,143. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. GATX has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $151.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.96.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Susquehanna increased their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GATX news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,055.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,056,678. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

