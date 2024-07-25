FY2024 EPS Estimates for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Reduced by Zacks Research

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for RLI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $5.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.75. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

NYSE RLI opened at $141.64 on Tuesday. RLI has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $149.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.00 and its 200 day moving average is $142.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

