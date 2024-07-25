Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 116,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 143,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Freegold Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$268.00 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.44.

Insider Transactions at Freegold Ventures

In other Freegold Ventures news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$400,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,897,500 shares of company stock valued at $854,625. Company insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

