Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL) Major Shareholder Sells $823,500.00 in Stock

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Four Leaf Acquisition Price Performance

FORL opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Four Leaf Acquisition by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Four Leaf Acquisition

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

