Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 162,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 464,518 shares.The stock last traded at $27.09 and had previously closed at $26.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FCPT

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 128.97%.

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,475.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.