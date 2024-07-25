Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Lowered to $82.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Get Fortive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FTV

Fortive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.48. 584,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.41. Fortive has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,058,000 after purchasing an additional 369,351 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after buying an additional 188,415 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,568,000 after buying an additional 33,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.