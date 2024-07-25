Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Up 4,300.0% in July

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fortescue Price Performance

FSUGY traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.85. 39,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,502. Fortescue has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

