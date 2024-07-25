FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Down 7.7%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.23 and last traded at $52.52. Approximately 389,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 523,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FORM. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $278,332.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,338.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,536 shares of company stock worth $2,075,394. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3,951.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

