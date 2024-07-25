Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 2.5%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.77. 24,639,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 51,167,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after buying an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after buying an additional 2,469,344 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.