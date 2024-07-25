Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,581 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 606,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 449,604 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 258,556,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,275,270. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

