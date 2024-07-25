FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Trading Down 1.1%

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.27. 3,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 9,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 million, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Get FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Free Report) by 5,326.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,303 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 1.21% of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The FMQQ Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FMQQ index. The fund is a passively managed fund that invests in internet and e-commerce companies from emerging and frontier markets. FMQQ was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by FMQQ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.