Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0594 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PFD opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

