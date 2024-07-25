First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $219.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $274.00 price target (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.96.

Shares of FSLR opened at $221.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. First Solar has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 504.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,852,000 after buying an additional 333,496 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after buying an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,009.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 180,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,128,000 after buying an additional 172,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

