First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.71.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$16.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.47. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

