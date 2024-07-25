First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Issues Earnings Results

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96, Zacks reports. First Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million.

Shares of THFF traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.14. 62,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,975. The company has a market cap of $544.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

