First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, Zacks reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

FCF traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. 1,264,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,053. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

