First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $304.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.26 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 25.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

FBP traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.79. 1,310,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,286. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.57%.

FBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First BanCorp. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

