Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Argus

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Argus from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

