Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 23,578 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 18,695 shares.The stock last traded at $41.94 and had previously closed at $42.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ferrovial in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Ferrovial Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3299 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ferrovial stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Featured Stories

