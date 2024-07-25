Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 8.2%

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.80 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 59.40 ($0.77). Approximately 3,532,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 1,689,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.90 ($0.71).

Ferrexpo Stock Up 8.2 %

The company has a market cap of £355.30 million, a PE ratio of -540.00, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.13.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

