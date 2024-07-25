Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $44.56 Per Share (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Cormark boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $44.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $43.83. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $181.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $209.13 EPS.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$41.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$55.05 by C($13.51). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of C$10.36 billion during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,829.17.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$1,592.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,552.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,476.59. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$1,005.63 and a 52 week high of C$1,624.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,564.98, for a total value of C$1,564,981.00. In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,564.98, for a total value of C$1,564,981.00. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 439 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,136.00, for a total transaction of C$498,704.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,909. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

