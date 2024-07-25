Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,643.55

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,643.55 and last traded at $1,634.46, with a volume of 31636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,590.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,319.40.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,449.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,314.89.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $27,834,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 704.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 289.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.