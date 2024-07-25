Everscale One Day Trading Volume Hits $854,700.21 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $110.13 million and approximately $854,700.21 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,115,910,745 coins and its circulating supply is 1,970,817,772 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

