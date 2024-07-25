Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.11.

EEFT stock opened at $98.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.45. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,390,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 582,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 567,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 565,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,368,000 after purchasing an additional 195,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

