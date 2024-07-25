Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $129.00 at Barclays

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $131.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENPH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.70.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 12.8 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $116.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $182.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,966,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

