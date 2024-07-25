Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Enphase Energy updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

ENPH traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.19. 2,193,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,801. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $176.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.30.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enphase Energy

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.