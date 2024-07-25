Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Enphase Energy updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
Enphase Energy Trading Up 2.0 %
ENPH traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.19. 2,193,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,801. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $176.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.30.
In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.
