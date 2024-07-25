Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $42.11 million and approximately $987,237.26 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001086 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,977,071,055 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

