Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67-0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56-1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.710 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.13.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.95. 3,277,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.