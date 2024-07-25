Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.27.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

Shares of EC stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 258.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

