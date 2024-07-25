EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.28-8.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.280-8.380 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGP. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.75.

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.80. 140,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,718. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $192.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.46.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

