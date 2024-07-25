Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Donaldson worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1,252.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $78.03. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

