Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €43.80 ($47.61) and last traded at €43.90 ($47.72). 2,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.00 ($47.83).

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €43.66 and its 200-day moving average is €43.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.09.

About Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT engages in the manufacturing and sale of cutting machine tools in Germany, rest of the Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines, turn-mill centers, production turning, and multi-spindle machining centers; vertical, horizontal, and 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.

