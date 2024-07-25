Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 101,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 142,815 shares.The stock last traded at $53.23 and had previously closed at $53.00.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58.

Institutional Trading of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,840,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 219,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

