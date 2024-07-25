Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a growth of 473.3% from the June 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFGX. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFGX stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 88,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,936. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $53.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average is $52.53.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.3571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $4.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is a boost from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

