Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $171.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

DCOM stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 481,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $969.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.