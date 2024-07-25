Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,129 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $17,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $46.49. 2,585,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.