Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Target Price to $62.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

TNL stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 391,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,349. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,136,000 after acquiring an additional 466,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,967,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,598,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 589,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

