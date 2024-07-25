DeepOnion Market Capitalization Tops $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00074117 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00018087 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009375 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

