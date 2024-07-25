Decred (DCR) Hits Market Cap of $188.26 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $11.61 or 0.00018109 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $188.26 million and $1.31 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decred has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00074577 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009366 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,211,046 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

