Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $117.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $10,739,736.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294,146.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $10,739,736.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294,146.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $16,618,978.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 279,025 shares in the company, valued at $36,482,518.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 857,606 shares of company stock valued at $103,799,779. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Datadog by 3.3% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

